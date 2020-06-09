Something to look forward to: Good news for fans of the Far Cry series: the next game in the long-running franchise will reportedly be announced next month at the Ubisoft Forward event. It’s also reported that Far Cry 6, assuming that’s its name, will leave the North American location seen in the last two titles and return to a more familiar, exotic setting.

The claim comes from Gamereactor.dk, which writes that the game will be unveiled at the Ubisoft show. We heard last month that the company was livestreaming this “E3-style” digital conference on July 12 at 12 pm PST, where it will announce games that had been intended for the canceled E3 event.

A new Far Cry game isn’t totally unexpected. Ubisoft previously said it would release five “AAA” games before the end of March 2021. Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six: Quarantine, have all been confirmed, and we recently learned of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. While the final, fifth title could have been a new Splinter Cell, it appears we’ll see Far Cry 6, instead.

While Far Cry 5 wasn’t loved by all, it still became the best-selling Ubisoft game on the current generation of consoles. There was also Far Cry: New Dawn, a stand-alone title set some years after its predecessor that wasn’t as well received. Both games took place in the fictional Hope County, Montana, but the next installment will reportedly return to a non-US location.

Back in October, Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six: Quarantine were all being delayed from their “early 2020” release dates. Expect to see more of those games, Valhalla, and Far Cry 6 on July 12.