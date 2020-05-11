In a nutshell: Ubisoft is holding an "E3-style" digital conference on July 12 at 12pm PST. The event is called Ubisoft Forward and will showcase updates for upcoming announced games as well as unveil some "exciting" new titles.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, many industry gatherings were canceled or postponed this year, including E3. To make up for it, publishers and studios have been scheduling virtual events to hype up their wares.

Geoff Keighley organized a "Summer Game Fest" that will go on through July. Many AAA game producers, including Ubisoft, have signed on to participate in the celebration. The "season" kicked off with Microsoft's Xbox Series X gameplay reveal, which featured several game trailers, including "gameplay" footage from Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, which was rather disappointing.

Hello all❤️



You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game.



Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it!🙂 — Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 7, 2020

The Ubisoft Forward event is likely going to share more on Valhalla during the presentation since Creative Director Ashraf Ismail promised in a tweet that "more" (read: "better") gameplay footage was coming. That hype train has only just begun to pick up steam, so we can expect to hear a lot about it over the coming months.

However, the company's announcement did not share any specific details on what other games may be spotlighted. Hopefully, developers will let us in on how production is going on long-delayed titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, Skull and Bones, and Rainbow Six Quarantine.