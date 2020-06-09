In context: The gaming industry is more exciting now than it has been in years, with next-gen consoles and major releases like Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on the horizon. However, as games become more expansive, graphically detailed, and immersive, their installation sizes go up, which can be a problem for storage-limited gamers.

If you've purchased a high-speed, 500GB (or even 1TB) SSD, it won't take much to fill it up these days. Red Dead Redemption 2 comes in at well over 100GB, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ate up a whopping 185GB as of May.

These massive installation sizes often force customers to use much slower hard drives to store their games, due to the lack of high-capacity consumer SSDs on the market. However, according to now-removed Amazon listings spotted by Tom's Hardware, Samsung might have a solution to that dilemma in the works.

The listings revealed two variants of the mysterious new SATA-based Samsung 870 QVO SSD. There was an 8TB model and a 1TB model, with the SKU numbers MZ-77Q8T0B/AM and MZ-77Q1T0B/AM, respectively.

Unfortunately, as nice as it would be to have an 8TB SSD (even if it's likely to run on Samsung's slower QLC technology), the cost might prove to be prohibitive for the average consumer. The high-capacity device was reportedly listed at $900, whereas the 1TB model came in at about $130.

That's a lot of money to shell out for a storage drive, but if you have the cash to burn, the investment might just be worthwhile in the long run. Assuming SSD prices and storage capacities don't dramatically improve in the near future, you'd be future-proofing your system against rapidly-escalating game installation sizes for quite some time.

The leaked store listings claim the 8TB 870 QVO is set for launch on August 24, with the 1TB model slated for an earlier launch on June 30.

Image credit: Abolukbas, Tom's Hardware