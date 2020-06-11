Editor's take: With its filter-heavy slant and AI features, the app is more geared for Instagram and other social media users rather than pro-level photographers. For more serious shooters, there are plenty of other alternatives to consider, both paid and free.

Adobe at its Max 2019 conference late last year announced a version of Photoshop for the iPad alongside a preview of a mobile app called Photoshop Camera.

The latter, billed as Adobe’s answer to Snapchat-style filters, has since shed its beta status and is available as a full-on release.

Photoshop Camera affords more than 80 custom filters, many of which were inspired by today’s top artists and influencers like Billie Eilish. You also get various portrait controls, an auto-tone feature that brightens up dark areas and tones down overblown sections of images and AI-powered editing.

Of course, if you’d rather not fool with manual tweaks, you can leave everything to the app. With content-aware recommendations, you simply pick the shot and Photoshop Camera does the rest by automatically selecting the effects to apply to generate the best results.

You can grab Adobe Photoshop Camera free of charge from the App Store for iOS devices and on Google Play if you are running Android.