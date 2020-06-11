Highly anticipated: After months of letting Microsoft hog the next-gen console spotlight, Sony has finally kicked the PS5 marketing machine into high gear. It recently released a deep-dive technical talk about the console's powerful SSD, and it worked with Epic to showcase the impressive graphical features the PlayStation 5 will be capable of powering.

Now, after a lengthy 2-hour stream full of impressive game reveals and cinematic trailers, Sony has taken the next step by showing the PS5's official hardware design. As you can see on the video above, the PS5 easily features the boldest design of any PlayStation console to date.

It's sleek and futuristic, with twin white fins enclosing a glossy black centerpiece. It looks dramatically different to Microsoft's much more basic, box-shaped Xbox Series X. Whether or not that's a good thing will depend on your personal preference.

A quick glance at Twitter and other media outlets makes it clear that the PS5's look has proven polarizing, to say the least. Some users hate the design and compare it to an old-fashioned router, whereas others (myself included) think it looks quite unique and fresh.

Either way, everyone is entitled to their opinion, and the console's actual performance matters much more than its aesthetic.

In addition to revealing the standard PlayStation 5, Sony showed off an alternative, disc-less version of the console. While the company has yet to reveal pricing for either model, we expect this variant to be a bit cheaper -- perhaps by $50 or so -- to justify the exclusion of an optical drive.

ps5 looks straight up like the default free router you get from your ISP in 2003 pic.twitter.com/G4o0ROjDDQ — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) June 11, 2020

Sony also took some time to unveil several accessories for the PS5, including a DualSense charging station, which seems to be capable of charging two controllers at once, an "HD Camera," a "Pulse 3D" wireless headset, and a media remote.

More information about these will likely come shortly, and we'll keep you updated on their capabilities as those details emerge. For now, let us know what you think of Sony's controversial new PlayStation design in the comments below.