What just happened? Despite early optimism that it would go ahead, Computex 2020 has been canceled. The event joins a long list of in-person trade shows, conferences, and events that never went ahead this year as a result of Covid-19.

Back in March, officials decided to push Computex’s date back from June 2 – June 6 to September 28. The move wasn’t without precedent; in 2003, the SARS outbreak in Asia saw that show pushed back to September. There were 8,000 confirmed cases of SARS and 800 deaths worldwide, making it pale in comparison to Covid-19’s 7.56 million cases and 424,000 deaths to date.

Taiwan is one of the few countries to have avoided the worst of the pandemic, with just 443 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak, seven deaths, and fewer than five active cases. But with travel restrictions, quarantines, and the danger that comes with flying in thousands of people from around the world, it was decided that canceling would be the best option.

As we’ve seen with other events, there will be a series of online services in place of the canceled show. These include key talks by execs from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm; online sourcing meetings; startups showing off their new products and tech; and a new online platform for displaying and promoting exhibitors’ products and services.

Next year’s Computex takes place between June 1 – June 5.

While many events continue to shift to online-only versions, CES, which takes place in early January, remains in-person. The show was blamed for the spread of many Covid-19 cases earlier this year. Hopefully, the situation will look a lot better in seven months.