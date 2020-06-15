In a nutshell: PNY has doubled the storage in its latest model of the Elite-X Fit series. The 512GB variant still keeps the nano receiver-like minuscule dimensions and is now available to buy for $100.

Given its meager performance figures of up to 200MB/s read and 30MB/s write speeds, PNY's new 512GB Elite-X thumb drive would seem like a relic to many in 2020. It is, however, appealing to a niche of users who don't mind sacrificing storage performance in exchange for capacity and convenience.

The Elite-X Fit has a low profile design, and like most nano receivers, its Type-A connector makes up nearly the entire module, making it an ideal peripheral to plug in your PC/laptop (and sometimes forget) for days on end.

The connector also serves as a neat placeholder for specifying drive storage and its transfer standard, which in this case is USB 3.1 Gen 1. PNY touts backwards compatibility with USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices, a tad confusing at first given that the Elite-X Fit essentially uses the renamed USB 3.0 standard.

Coming in at just 2.16 x 1.52 x 1.55 cm, the Elite-X Fit is even smaller than its main competitor, the 512 GB Ultra Fit from SanDisk. In terms of performance, PNY's offering trumps the Ultra Fit when comparing max reads (200MB/s vs 130MB/s), while its 30MB/s writes are theoretically half of what the Ultra Fit can offer (~60MB/s) with SanDisk's claim of up to 15x faster write speeds than USB 2.0.

PNY's 512GB Elite-X Fit is now on sale for $100 at the company's official website. It costs $20 more than the SanDisk Ultra Fit and only comes with a 1-year warranty as opposed to the 5-years offered by its competitor.