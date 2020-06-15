Why it matters: Since Star Citizen’s $2 million Kickstarter campaign in 2013, we’ve seen Russia annex Crimea, Donald Trump become President, and a global pandemic, but no finished game. That hasn’t stopped it from raising a lot of money, though: it’s just passed the $300 million mark.

It was only six months ago when we reported that the ambitious space sim had seen its crowdfunding efforts reach $250 million. A year earlier, it was $200 million.

Star Citizen had been bringing in around $4 million to $5 million per month from December up until April, but May saw a massive $11 million in donations. As noted by Altchar.com, this spike was likely caused by the release of the Drake Complete Pack 2950, a bundle that consisted of 14 ships and cost $4,600.

According to the game’s official website, there are now over 2.7 million “Star Citizens,” though we don’t know how many are active players and how many only signed up for free events like the one that took place at the end of May.

Despite the delays, changes, and no official release date, Star Citizen keeps on bringing in the money through the sale of virtual spaceships. Not everyone is happy about the situation, with some backers demanding their donations back and others launching lawsuits to get their donations refunded. There was also the damning report last year that looked into the sim’s troubled development.

But it appears there are plenty of Star Citizens happy with what the game currently offers. We’re currently in the middle of ‘Alien Week,’ a celebration of the date that humanity made contact with an alien race in the Star Citizen universe. Many are also eagerly anticipating Squadron 42, which stars the likes of Mark Hamill and Henry Cavill. For those who love Chris Roberts’ previous work, such as the Wing Commander series and Freelancer, but don’t have time for a huge multiplayer experience, this single-player mode could be a welcome alternative.