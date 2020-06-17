In a nutshell: The Corsair One series has long been one of our favorite pre-built small form factor PCs. Now, a new version becomes the first to feature one of AMD’s 3000-series processors, offering up to 16 cores/32 threads of performance, combined with an RTX 2080 Ti or 2080 Super, in a compact case.

We called the Corsair One the ultimate compact gaming PC back in 2017, awarding it a score of 95. There have been several other, equally impressive versions since then, but the new Corsair One a100 is the series’ first to add a Ryzen processor after years of featuring Intel’s CPUs.

Corsair has chosen only the best 3rd-gen Ryzen processors for its mini PC. Top of the pile is the 16 core/32 thread Ryzen 9 3950X, which boasts a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. We named AMD’s monster chip the new performance king in our review. There are also two models that both feature the 12 core/24 thread Ryzen 9 3900X (base 3.8 GHz, boost 4.6 GHz).

It’s not just the processors that are impressive. The three Corsair models come with either Nvidia’s consumer flagship RTX 2080 Ti or the RTX 2080 Super. There’s also a 1TB or 500GB Corsair Force MP600 M.2 NVME SSD with a 2TB 5400RPM HDD, 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a Corsair SF600 80 Plus Gold certified power supply.

The hardware is packed onto an unnamed Mini-ITX X570 motherboad, and there’s a liquid cooling setup to keep things chilly. Connectivity-wise, you get two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm jack, and an HDMI 2.0a port at the front. On the rear, there are three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, three 3.5mm jacks and three DisplayPorts.

With its small, rectangular case, the Corsair One a100 could be compared to the Xbox Series X, though that extra power will cost you: the Ryzen 9 3950X model is $4,000, the RTX 2080 Ti version is $3,600, and the RTX 2080 Super option is $3,000.