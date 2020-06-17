Editor's take: If you recall, the Lucid Air was originally slated to be unveiled at the New York International Auto Show in April. The unveiling really feels like a formality – at least in terms of exterior aesthetics – as we’ve already seen numerous images of the Lucid Air. I can’t imagine its design will change substantially this late in the development stage.

Lucid Motors is back on track. After postponing the official unveiling of its upcoming luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, back in March due to Covid-19, the electric automaker on Wednesday said it will now conduct the showcase on September 9, 2020.

In lieu of an in-person event, Lucid Motors will host an online reveal where onlookers will get to see the vehicle’s final interior and exterior design and learn more about specifications, configurations and pricing.

Like many, Lucid sent its workers home as the pandemic ramped up in order to help slow the spread of the virus. Now, those employees are starting to return to work in a phased approach that is in line with local and state mandates to resume development of the company’s first EV.

At this point, Lucid looks like the leading candidate to challenge Tesla. Traditional automakers are also hopping aboard the EV bandwagon but thus far, nobody has come close to matching the level of success that Tesla has experienced.