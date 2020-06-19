In brief: Cyberpunk 2077 followers received some disappointing news yesterday when CD Projekt Red revealed that the upcoming RPG would be delayed by an additional two months. To balance things out, the company has announced a dash of positive news regarding the game's console versions: whether you're playing on PS4 or Xbox One, you'll be able to play your copy on next-gen consoles with no additional purchases necessary.

We already knew that Xbox One copies of Cyberpunk 2077 would run on the Xbox Series X for free due to Microsoft's "Smart Delivery" feature, but now we know that PlayStation customers will get the same treatment. So, if you're a Sony fan, you can breathe a sigh of relief: you won't need to purchase the game twice to get it to run on next-gen hardware.

The positive next-gen news doesn't stop there. In addition to basic backward compatibility, CD Projekt Red says all current-gen Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a free next-gen upgrade for the game later on. This upgrade will take "full advantage" of the capabilities of next-gen hardware, which will likely mean improved visuals and lighting, at the very least (though it could also lead to reduced load times).

We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too! — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

Of course, since next-gen consoles are still several months out, CD Projekt Red didn't give us a definitive release window for this upgrade. As the studio has famously said on multiple occasions, it'll come "when it's ready."

With that said, we're guessing it will arrive sometime in the third or fourth quarter of 2021. CD Projekt Red will likely be wrapping up Cyberpunk 2077's final expansion by then, making it the ideal time to remaster the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on November 19, 2020, with a $59.99 price tag. If you want to get a better glimpse of the game before snagging a copy, stay tuned on June 25 for CD Projekt Red's mysterious "Night City Wire" event.