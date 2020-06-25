Facepalm: With all the hype around the upcoming release of the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077, you would think that a studio could capitalize on the fervor by producing an anime series based on the game. And you'd be right. Anime studio Trigger is working on a show as we speak. The only problem is, it's not due out for another two years, well after the hype will have run its course.

CD Projekt Red tossed fans a few bones today to make up for the delays of Cyberpunk 2077. During the Night City Wire stream, the devs had some updates on gameplay and a couple of new trailers to show off. But they weren't finished with the surprises when the show was over.

Netflix and CDPR announced a partnership with anime house Trigger, Inc. to produce a Cyberpunk 2077 animated series called "Cyberpunk Edgerunners." Producer Saya Elder said that while the series will be set in the iconic Night City seen in the game, that is about the only thing the two will share.

"When we began this project, we were certain that we didn't want to make a recreation of the game," Elder said in the announcement video (below). "Cyberpunk Edgerunners is a standalone story set in the same universe. The stage is still Night City, but everything else is totally new."

Other than the fact that it will be an original narrative with new characters, not much is known about the content of the series. However, Elder did introduce the team behind the production.

Award-winning anime veteran Hiroyuki Imaishi takes the helm as director. Imaishi most recently directed the excellent Kill la Kill but is more prominently known for his animation work in Fullmetal Alchemist and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Yoh Yoshinari, who worked with Imaishi on Neon Genesis Evangelion in the 90s and Kill la Kill in 2013, will be heading up character design for Edgerunners. His pedigree also includes his brainchild Little Witch Academia, which he also served as director, character designer, and animation director.

So it looks like CD Projekt Red has chosen a well-qualified crew to bring the Cyberpunk 2077 universe to the anime world, but there is quite a wait ahead. Cyberpunk Edgerunners is not slated to debut until sometime in 2022.