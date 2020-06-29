Cool move: Did you lose your job as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic? If so, the crew over at GMT Games wants to help by sending you a free game or two - no strings attached. The company said the offer isn't much in the grand scheme of things but they want to help and are well aware of the ability of games to help people destress and decompress from the pressures of the world.

As outlined in its June 2020 monthly update, the board game maker is bringing back its “Tough Economy Special.” Simply put, if you lost your job due to a shutdown-related layoff or closing since March 15, 2020, you are eligible to receive two free games from GMT Games if you are in the US or one freebie if you live outside of the US.

The offer applies to games that are currently in stock. Notably, the new game Imperial Struggle is exempt from the promotion as the current demand is just too high to fulfill as part of the freebie offer.

Interested parties are encouraged to e-mail GMT Games manager Tony Curtis at a_curtis@sbcglobal.net with proof or an explanation of your job loss and your choice of in-stock game(s) you’d like. “Tony will work with our office folks to take care of getting your game(s) shipped out to you,” the company said.

GMT Games has been making board games since 1990. The California-based company specializes in wargames, strategy games, Eurogames and family games. As you can see, they have hundreds of games to choose from in their online store.

GMT Games didn’t specify how long the offer runs for so if you’re interested, I’d probably fire over that e-mail sooner rather than later.

Image credit: Gohengs, Novikova-Asheulov Natalia