Editor's take: Joy and Nolan, the younger brother of filmmaker Christopher Nolan, are perhaps best known as the creators of HBO’s Westworld, a series based on a 1973 movie by the same name. The critically acclaimed first season was absolutely brilliant although some (myself included) felt things went a bit off the rails in the second and third seasons. With so many plot twists and timelines to keep track of, it simply became too much of a chore to try and unravel.

Amazon has licensed the rights to Bethesda’s Fallout and will produce an original television series based on the franchise.

Amazon has tapped Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan to lead the project. The parties also shared a short promo video for the project on social media, which Deadline references as an “Easter egg.” Personally, I didn’t spot anything “hidden” in the teaser but perhaps I didn’t delve deep enough? How about you?

Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard said they’ve looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen over the last decade. "But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right."

Fallout is the latest in a long line of successful video games to get optioned for the small screen. Just last month, we learned that Chernobyl director Johan Renck had been selected to work on the pilot episode of The Last of Us for HBO and in 2018, it was revealed that Showtime had ordered a 10-episode series based on the Halo franchise.