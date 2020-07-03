In brief: Nvidia’s Ampere-based consumer graphics cards arrive later this year, and we might have got our first look at the potential flagship: the RTX 3080 Ti. We're also hearing rumors that the high-end Ampere cards could use Samsung's 8nm fab process, rather than TSMC's 7nm alternative.

The image was shared by VideoCardz, which claims it comes from an internal Asus meeting where new graphics card designs were being showcased. If that really is the case, this might just be one of several possible designs suggested for the RTX 3080 Ti, though it could be close to the final design.

As with so many other images that appear online, there’s a chance this is a complete fake, but VideoCardz updated their article to stress it really does come from an Asus meeting. That “3080 Ti” and “ROG Strix” text looks like it would be pretty tiny on a final design, though.

The card features three fans and looks quite similar to the Asus ROG Strix 2080 Ti. The two-tone metal, rivets, and angular shape might be a bit love-it-or-hate-it, but it’s certainly better than the RTX 3080 prototype we saw last month.

If this is the real deal, it might suggest we won’t see the rumored RTX 3090, with Ampere adopting the same Turing naming scheme and jumping from the RTX 3080 Ti to the new Titan card. That said, another rumor claims we’ll see an RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090, and an Ampere Titan.

Part PCB Chip Model Extension Memory Interface TBP Connectors SKU10 PG132 GA102 RTX 3090 (Ti/Super)* 24 GB GDDR6X

(Double-Sided) 384-bt 350 W 3x DP, HDMI

NVLink SKU20 PG132 GA102 RTX 3080 (Ti/Super)* 11 GB GDDR6X* 352-bit* 320 W 3x DP, HDMI SKU30 PG132 GA102 RTX 3080 none 10 GB GDDR6X 320-bit 320 W 3x DP, HDMI

Separately, TechPowerUp reports that the Ampere family of GPUs will be built almost entirely on Samsung's 8 nanometer silicon fabrication process that's derived from its 10nm node, rather than TSMC’s 7nm process. It’s all speculation, of course, but we did hear that Nvidia is tapping Samsung to partly produce its post-Ampere architecture, Hopper.