Something to look forward to: Samsung’s Unpacked event is officially taking place on August 5, and while most of the show will be dedicated to the Galaxy Note 20, other devices are expected to be unveiled, including the new Galaxy Buds. Now, we have what could be our first proper look at the wireless earbuds, which are easily mistaken for some beans.

Back in April, a report from German site WinFuture claimed Samsung’s next earbuds would undergo a major design change. The publication created 3D renders of the wireless buds using leaked information. They go by the codename “beans” due to their kidney bean looks.

Thanks to prolific leaker Evan Blass (via 9to5Google), we now have a better look at the devices. They’re rumored to be called the Galaxy Buds Live, which does sound a bit like a music concert.

As shown in the earlier report, the new buds mark a significant departure from their Galaxy Buds+ predecessors, which offered few changes over the original earbuds. The upcoming Buds Live sit right inside the ear—no Apple EarPods-style protruding parts. There’s also a speaker in the center and two microphone holes at either end, likely used for voice commands/calls and a noise cancellation feature.

The charging case looks quite compact and rounded. It's expected to include magnets to help keep the buds in place and guide them onto the charging pins. The images show the buds in white, black, and gold colors, the latter of which features heavily in Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked invite.

Samsung is expected to unveil several new products at next month’s event. In addition to the Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Buds Live, we could see the long-rumored Galaxy Fold 2, which could be called the Galaxy Z Fold or even Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Tab S7, a new Galaxy Watch, and a 5G-version of the Galaxy Z Flip might all make an appearance, too.