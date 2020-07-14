In brief: Sad news out of Hollywood this week as we have learned that Grant Imahara has died. While best known for his stint on MythBusters, Grant’s first foray in front of the camera came as a result of his appearance on BattleBots as pilot of the robot Deadblow. He was only 49.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died suddenly on July 13 of a brain aneurysm. Discovery acknowledged his passing on Twitter, as did co-hosts Kari Byron, Tory Belleci and Adam Savage.

Grant held a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California. He landed a job out of college with Lucasfilm’s THX before moving to Industrial Lighting & Magic (ILM), the company’s visual effects division. During his time with ILM, Grant worked on films such as Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, The Matrix Reloaded and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, among others.

He joined MythBusters during its third season as part of the build team alongside Byron and Belleci and remained as a core cast member until the end of the 2014 season. The show resumed the following season with original hosts Jamie Hyneman and Savage as the sole hosts.

Imahara, Byron and Belleci would go on to host their own show on Netflix, a science investigation series called White Rabbit Project. It debuted in late 2016 but was cancelled after just one season.

Image credit: Albert L. Ortega, Martin E. Kilmek