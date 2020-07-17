Recap: It's been three weeks since Guy 'Dr. Disrespect' Beahm, one of the most prominent streaming personalities in the world, was unceremoniously kicked off Twitch just three months after signing an exclusivity contract. In one of his first interviews since the incident, Beahm says he's considering suing the platform, which still hasn't revealed why he was banned.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Beahm confirmed that he wouldn't be returning to Twitch, but fans will see him streaming again in the future. "Obviously, for legal counsel, I have to be careful here. But I can say, however, that I will not be returning to Twitch, so, I mean, that's it."

While Beahm isn't interested in signing an exclusivity deal as he did with Twitch, he might end up streaming independently through Facebook, YouTube, or his own championsclub.gg website.

With so much mystery surrounding Beahm's sudden departure from Twitch, some have suggested it could be related to criminal or inappropriate behavior, which he calls "crazy speculation." When asked if it was the result of someone accusing him of sexual assault/abuse/harassment, Beahm said: "I'm just not interested in engaging that type of stuff." He's also considering taking legal action against Twitch.

Beahm says he still hasn't been given a reason for the ban and doesn't know when Twitch might explain the reason. PC Gamer questions whether it might be related to his controversial thoughts on the coronavirus and 5G networks, but he said that wasn’t the case, adding that no formal warnings or reprimands were issued before the ban.

Exactly when Beahm streams again as his Dr Disrespect persona is unknown, and it could be even longer before we discover the real reason why Twitch booted him.