In brief: Another day, another Donald Trump/Twitter controversy. This time, the site has taken down a campaign video retweeted by the president following a copyright complaint from rock band Linkin Park.

On Saturday, Trump retweeted a video that had been uploaded by White House social media director Dan Scavino a day earlier. The campaign-style clip featured Linken Park's 2002 hit single 'In the End,' and the Nu-metal giants weren't pleased.

The band posted a Tweet that read: "Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued." A Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice was issued by Machine Shop Entertainment, a management company owned by Linkin Park, and was posted to the Lumen Database, which collects legal complaints and requests for removal of online materials.

Despite being a prolific user of the platform, it seems Trump and Twitter have a love/hate relationship. The president said the service was "interfering in the 2020 presidential election," after it labeled one of his tweets with a fact-check warning back in May. A month later, a retweeted video showing a fake CNN news report on a 'racist baby' was labeled as "manipulated media" by Twitter before it was also disabled following a copyright complaint.

Another Trump campaign video, titled "Healing Not Hatred," that featured images of the late George Floyd was recently removed from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram following a DMCA complaint from the copyright holder.

