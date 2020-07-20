In brief: Another day, another Donald Trump/Twitter controversy. This time, the site has taken down a campaign video retweeted by the president following a copyright complaint from rock band Linkin Park.

On Saturday, Trump retweeted a video that had been uploaded by White House social media director Dan Scavino a day earlier. The campaign-style clip featured Linken Park's 2002 hit single 'In the End,' and the Nu-metal giants weren't pleased.

The band posted a Tweet that read: "Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued." A Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice was issued by Machine Shop Entertainment, a management company owned by Linkin Park, and was posted to the Lumen Database, which collects legal complaints and requests for removal of online materials.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

Despite being a prolific user of the platform, it seems Trump and Twitter have a love/hate relationship. The president said the service was "interfering in the 2020 presidential election," after it labeled one of his tweets with a fact-check warning back in May. A month later, a retweeted video showing a fake CNN news report on a 'racist baby' was labeled as "manipulated media" by Twitter before it was also disabled following a copyright complaint.

Another Trump campaign video, titled "Healing Not Hatred," that featured images of the late George Floyd was recently removed from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram following a DMCA complaint from the copyright holder.