In context: Ford is doubling down on its partnership with Mobileye, the Israeli-based autonomous and advanced driver-assistance specialist owned by Intel. The two have had a working relationship for years but this is the first time the automaker has committed to Mobileye’s tech for the full lifecycle of its next-gen vehicles.

Per the expanded partnership, Mobileye will provide Ford with its EyeQ3 and EyeQ4 SoC hardware and accompanying software to support Level 1 and Level 2 driver-assistance platforms in new production vehicles.

According to the Society of Automotive Engineers, a Level 1 system automates a single part of the driving experience, such as braking / acceleration or steering, while a Level 2 system can perform steering and braking / acceleration functions.

Notably, both Level 1 and Level 2 systems require constant supervision by a human driver, and are thus considered driver support features rather than automated driving features. Fully automated driving systems, where a human is not ever asked to take over driving, starts at Level 4.

Ford said Mobileye’s tech will be used to support features like auto high-beam headlamps, a lane-keeping system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control “throughout the life of its next-generation production vehicles.” Active drive assist (hands-free) is also coming to the new F-150 and the Mustang Mach-E, we’re told.

Intel announced its $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye in early 2017, shortly after the company ended its relationship with Tesla due to safety concerns.