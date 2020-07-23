What just happened? While we know plenty about the Xbox Series X and the hardware it's packing, Microsoft still hasn't revealed a release date beyond the vague "holidays 2020." Now, it appears that a Redmond exec has narrowed that window down to a specific month. As many expected, the next-gen machine looks set to arrive this November.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood let the cat out of the bag when responding to a question from Bloomberg's Dina Bass in an investor call. Hood said that the upcoming console was "still on track" to launch in November.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood says new Xbox is still on track for the November holidays launch. — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

The journalist was asked if Hood specifically mentioned the Xbox Series X and a November release date, to which Bass replied: "It was in response to a question from me and I said "new console" and "November holidays." Her answer was the single word "yes.""

It was in response to a question from me and I said "new console" and "November holidays." Her answer was the single word "yes." — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

It would have been surprising if the Xbox Series X had released in any other month, seeing as virtually all of its predecessors, including the 2001 original, launched in North America during November. Only the Xbox One S and the now-discontinued Xbox One S All-Digital Edition arrived outside of that month.

We're only a few hours away from Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase, which takes place at 12pm ET/ 9am PT/5pm BST today, but don't expect a more specific release date or price reveal; Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg tweeted that the show will be focused solely on games, "No business, devices or similar news."

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/eIPBsJtLbJ — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) July 16, 2020

Interestingly, we had heard rumors that Microsoft originally intended to beat Sony to the punch by releasing the Xbox Series X in August, but that date was pushed back because of Covid-19. Let's hope the next four months pass quickly.