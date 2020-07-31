Why it matters: It seems that some bad actors are preying on the fervent anticipation of gamers eager to get their hands on CD Projekt Red's much hyped Cyberpunk 2077, due out later this year. However, don't be fooled -- there is currently no beta, according to the developer.

CD Projekt Red took tweeted a warning about what appears to be an email phishing scam disguised as invitations to a Cyberpunk 2077 beta that doesn't exist. The developer insists that if you've received such an email, it's not from them, and should be treated as malicious.

1/2 If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com address — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 30, 2020

The two-part tweet also addresses content creators, with CD Projekt Red saying "Same goes for content creators. We always reach out directly from @ cdprojektred com domain. If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency for example), you can assume it's not genuine."

In the tweet replies, the developer also dispelled any hopes of a beta between now and launch, saying "We do not have plans for that," which makes sense; if there were plans for a beta or demo, CD Projekt Red likely would've communicated that by now.

Elsewhere in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, the game is confirmed to be a DirectX 12 exclusive for PC and Netflix has reportedly green-lit a new anime series that will be set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

With Cyberpunk 2077's most recent delay, it's now set to launch on November 19, 2020. The RPG will debut on current consoles and PC, as well as Stadia, but current-gen console owners who buy the game will get a free next-gen upgrade.