In brief: Honda today announced that it will be recalling over 600,000 vehicles due to software problems. The cars included in the recall include 2018-2020 Honda Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports, and 2019-2021 Pilots. Affected customers will begin receiving notifications regarding the recall starting in late September.

Honda is announcing these recalls ahead of time to both inform customers, and encourage them to check if their specific car model is included in the recall. If you're a Honda owner, you can accomplish the latter via the company's official recall website right here.

As we noted before, most of these issues are software-related: software controlling the speedometer display and the rearview camera can apparently cause "potential malfunctions" for both systems. These malfunctions include temporary shutdowns and delayed responses, each of which poses safety concerns if left unchecked.

With that said, two more serious hardware-related problems are also covered by this recall. In 2019-2020 and 2018-2020 Honda Odysseys, "durability issues" may cause the rearview camera assemblies to malfunction, preventing drivers from seeing what's behind them.

Furthermore, the "outer handle cables" on newer Odysseys can freeze over in colder temperatures, "hindering proper cable movement" and potentially even stopping the doors from closing entirely. As Honda says, "An unlatched sliding door could open while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the chance of injury to passengers."

Honda says there have been "no reports" of injuries, or even crashes related to these faulty (or potentially faulty) mechanisms, but the company clearly feels that it's better to be safe than sorry in this case.

If you are the owner of an impacted vehicle, you'll be able to take your car to any authorized Honda dealer (after receiving an official notice) to receive free repairs. Your vehicle's software will be updated, and, if applicable, damaged components will be replaced.