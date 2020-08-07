Why it matters: We still don't know the reason why the hugely popular Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm was banned from Twitch, but he's about to return to streaming, this time on YouTube. After using Instagram to tease a comeback, a placeholder stream has appeared on the controversial star's YouTube channel, and it goes live today at 12 pm PT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST.

It was back in June when Beahm was informed of his Twitch ban near the end of what would be his final stream on the platform. In an interview last month, he said that the reason behind his booting hadn't been explained and that he was considering suing Twitch—Beahm had signed a lucrative, multi-year exclusivity contract with the company just three months before the incident.

DrDisrespect has added a $4.99/Join button to his YouTube channel, went live on Instagram just now, and played a parody news report at the end saying that "DrDisrespect may return to streaming as soon as today" pic.twitter.com/rYLmL3ue6L — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 6, 2020

With a number of Twitch streamers and people within the tech industry being accused of sexual abuse, harassment, or similar acts, some questioned whether the ban could be related to criminal or inappropriate behavior. When asked if this was the case, Beahm said: "I'm just not interested in engaging that type of stuff." He also denied the action was due to his controversial thoughts on Covid-19 and 5G networks.

While Beahm had an exclusivity deal with Twitch, it seems he's sticking to his word and avoiding any similar arrangements with YouTube. Sources say he will also be streaming on other platforms, including Facebook Gaming and his own website, Champions Club.

We'll have to wait and see whether Beahm reveals anything new about his Twitch ban during today's livestream, but it would be a surprise if he offered more than the usual "I don't know" line.