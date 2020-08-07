Bottom line: It'll take some time for researchers to comb through the data dump and determine just how harmful the information could be on the open market. But perhaps the company's bigger concern is what could be lying in wait.

Intel has reportedly suffered a massive data breach that, according to the anonymous source of the material, is the first of several planned intellectual releases to come.

The first batch of data, a 20GB collection of internal documents, debugging tools and BIOS code, was initially shared on Twitter by Till Kottmann, a Swiss software engineer with a history of sharing leaked data from major tech companies. Kottman said an the anonymous source nabbed the data by hacking Intel earlier this year.

Intel has issued the following statement to the press regarding the matter.

We are investigating this situation. The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data.

ZDNet reviewed the contents of the leak with security researchers, who deemed the material authentic. According to Kottmann, the dump includes:

Intel ME Bringup guides + (flash) tooling + samples for various platforms

Kabylake (Purley Platform) BIOS Reference Code and Sample Code + Initialization code (some of it as exported git repos with full history)

Intel CEFDK (Consumer Electronics Firmware Development Kit (Bootloader stuff)) SOURCES

Silicon / FSP source code packages for various platforms

Various Intel Development and Debugging Tools

Simics Simulation for Rocket Lake S and potentially other platforms

Various roadmaps and other documents

Binaries for Camera drivers Intel made for SpaceX

Schematics, Docs, Tools + Firmware for the unreleased Tiger Lake platform

(very horrible) Kabylake FDK training videos

Intel Trace Hub + decoder files for various Intel ME versions

Elkhart Lake Silicon Reference and Platform Sample Code

Some Verilog stuff for various Xeon Platforms, unsure what it is exactly.

Debug BIOS/TXE builds for various Platforms

Bootguard SDK (encrypted zip)

Intel Snowridge / Snowfish Process Simulator ADK

Various schematics

Intel Marketing Material Templates (InDesign)

Regardless of how the data was obtained, it’s not a good look for Intel. Perhaps even more worrisome is the possibility that this is the first of several more leaks to come.

