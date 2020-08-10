Recap: The story of a family who lost $20,000 after their teenage son secretly spent it on Twitch donations, subscriptions, and bits (virtual goods used to Cheer in chat messages) has had a happy ending after they were able to reclaim most of the money.

It was reported last month that between June 14th and June 30th, the teen managed to spend $19,870.94 belonging to his mother. The donations went to popular streamers, including Tfue, Gorb, and Ewokttv, as well as athletes such as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert and Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard.

The mother contacted her bank but was told that unless she pressed charges, it would be considered friendly fraud, which is when a consumer makes an online shopping purchase with their own credit card and then requests a chargeback from the issuing bank after receiving the purchased goods or services.

Speaking to Dot Esports, the parent said almost all of the money has now been refunded after she contacted Xsolla; a service Twitch uses for payments. A company agent said that using its online chat feature, she got adjustment credits on most of the transactions with the condition that the account is "permanently blocked to prevent future unauthorized charges."

The mother said that Twitch was no help, calling its lack of response "the most frustrating thing of all." She sent registered mail to both Twitch CEO Emmett Shear and Amazon's legal team but received no response. Additionally, the son's Twitch account was abruptly closed after she filled out an online help form, causing "all transaction information to be lost."

There's no word on whether the Twitch streamers who received the money were contacted.

The son is now said to be "remorseful" for his actions and is receiving counseling. In addition to his account being blocked, he can only play games while being supervised for one hour per day, and "must do positive activities throughout the day, get exercise, and interact with the family in a positive manner."