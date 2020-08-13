Highly anticipated: After becoming one of the many recent games to push its original release date back, Marvel's Avengers finally arrives on September 4. For those eager to take control of the superheroes earlier, a preorder beta test launches on Steam tomorrow. As such, Square Enix has revealed how powerful your PC needs to be to play it: definitely more Hawkeye than Hulk.

The PC version of Marvel's Avengers comes with a number of platform-specific features, including the option to download and install a 30GB high-resolution texture pack. There's also fully customizable mouse/keyboard and controllers—you can even switch between the two input methods seamlessly, assuming that's something you enjoy.

Elsewhere, the game supports multi-monitor setups, ultra-wide resolutions, and unlocked framerates, which will be welcome news for those rocking high-refresh-rate displays. To get the most out of the game, here's what Square Enix recommends:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

Recommended:

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

That's not too demanding on the hardware side. The 110GB of SSD space includes the aforementioned texture pack, and a lot of triple AAA games these days do take up a lot of storage space.

The Marvel's Avengers PC preorder beta launches on Steam this August 14 - 16, with preloading available from today. The open beta starts on August 21, and the full game arrives on September 4. Those buying it on a PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the next-gen consoles free.