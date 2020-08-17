Editor's take: Perhaps most fascinating of all, however, is a new technology called Memory Inception. With it, the IBM Power10 is able to access and share physical memory installed in other Power10-based systems to create massive memory clusters that can be used by any of the systems in a group.

IBM during the Hot Chips 2020 conference on Monday announced the next generation of its IBM Power central processing unit family.

The IBM Power10 is the company’s first commercialized 7nm CPU. The platform, designed for enterprise hybrid cloud computing, was developed over a five-year period and employs hundreds of new and pending patents.

According to the tech company, the Power10 is expected to be up to three times more energy efficient than its predecessor while also having a higher workload capacity and a greater container density. Efficiency is incredibly important in the enterprise space as it allows operators to reduce costs by using less energy and space.

IBM said the new processor core architectures in the Power10 feature an embedded Matrix Math Accelerator “which is extrapolated to provide 10x, 15x and 20x faster AI inference for FP32, BFloat16 and INT8 calculations per socket respectively than the IBM Power9 processor.” It’ll also exhibit much faster encryption performance, with four times the number of AES encryption engines per core compared to its predecessor.

IBM said the first systems featuring Power10 CPUs will be available in the second half of 2021.