Bottom line: The iPhone 12 will arrive a bit later than usual this year as a result of supply chain issues, and while some people are set on getting Apple's latest and greatest, the choice of an even cheaper iPhone 11 or iPhone SE will make it harder to decide on which one to get.

Apple has been forced to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 by a few weeks, however the new handset should still arrive just in time for the holidays. This will be the first iPhone with 5G connectivity, which is why people are looking forward to it even as there are signs that it could end up being more expensive than the previous generation.

According to leaker iAppleTimes, the Cupertino giant is going to make it tough to decide between purchasing the iPhone 12 and going for an older handset at a discounted price. Most rumors so far -- including this one -- have pointed to Apple discontinuing the iPhone XR, released in 2018.

However, it's said that the iPhone 11's starting price will drop to $549, or $150 lower than at launch, making it an attractive option for people who don't want or can't afford the bleeding edge.

Naturally, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to make way for their successors, but the iPhone SE that was launched in March could see its price dropped to $349, which would make it an excellent budget option for those who still prefer having Touch ID over the fancier but slightly less reliable Face ID. It would also put pressure on Android budget to mid-range competitors.

One thing is certain, however. If you're in the market for a new iPhone, you should definitely wait until Apple announces the iPhone 12 lineup. The company is rumored to have four new iPhone 12 models in the pipeline, as well as keeping the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE at discounted prices.