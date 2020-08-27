Recap: It’s been nearly a dozen years since Valve released Left 4 Dead, arguably one of the greatest multiplayer survival horror games of all time. The developer followed it up with a sequel, the aptly named Left 4 Dead 2, exactly one year later.

The first piece of DLC for L4D2 arrived in April 2010 and was followed by a prequel, titled The Sacrifice, later that year. A community-create content pack called Cold Stream came in mid-2012 but since then, the trail has been cold… until now.

Valve in a brief blog post this week teased a new community-created update called The Last Stand.

It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes... CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience.

Additional details will be coming in due time, we’re told, but for now, all we’ve got to go on is the accompanying teaser trailer. The eerie vibe, the lighthouse and fog horn give it a very Far Harbor feel, but maybe that’s just me. Either way, it looks like the perfect setting for a group of survivors to try and hold off a horde of zombies while waiting for rescue to arrive.

According to Steam, there are 12,738 people playing Left 4 Dead 2 as of this writing.