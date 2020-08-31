Recap: While we love our PCs, the PlayStation has long boasted the kind of exclusives that rivals eye with envy. But that started to change recently as PS4 games including Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn arrive on computers.

In Sony's 2020 corporate report published over the weekend, it reveals that the company intends to continue its strategy of releasing games on the PC. "We will explore expanding our first-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability," reads the report.

Sony has previously said that it won't turn into Microsoft and release games on PC and the PlayStation simultaneously, nor will every exclusive end up on both platforms. What the report does suggest, however, is that older games such as God of War, Days Gone, and Spider-Man will join the PC party. We could even see the excellent Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II losing their 'PlayStation exclusive' status.

As for titles slated to appear on the PS5 such as Horizon Forbidden West or Spider-Man: Miles Morales, they could take a lot longer to hit the PC. But with the Steam release of Horizon Zero Dawn boosting sales of the three-year-old game, despite its bugs, it's easy to see why Sony wants to continue down this path.

Elsewhere in the report, it's revealed that the PS4 has now reached 112.1 million unit sales across its lifetime as of June 30—an increase of around 2 million since the end of March. There are currently 113 million active monthly PSN users, 45 million PS Plus paid subscribers, and PS Now has reached 2.2. million subscribers. And while the pandemic has boosted the gaming industry, Sony notes that its overall business lost ¥68.2 billion ($876.3 million) in operating income due to Covid-19.