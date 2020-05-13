In a nutshell: The PlayStation 4 has hit another milestone, selling 110.4 million units across its lifetime. That means the PS4 stays in fourth place on the list of best-selling consoles of all time, but it’s edging ever closer to the Game Boy/Game Boy Color’s 118.6 million sales. Sony revealed the figure in its fiscal 2019 earnings report, where it also confirmed the PS5 was on track to release this holiday season.

We learned back in January 2019 that the PS4’s lifetime sales were closing in on the 100 million mark, passing that number in July of the same year. In February 2020, Sony said 108.9 million units had been shifted, but with the PlayStation 5 fast approaching, sales have been declining: 25 percent over the last holiday season.

In the three-month period that ended on March 31st, 2020, Sony said it sold 1.5 million consoles of all configurations, which includes the PS4 Pro. Despite the uptick in European sales because of the lockdowns, that figure is down from the 2.6 million consoles sold during the same period last year. The April 2019 – March 2020 fiscal year sales, meanwhile, declined by 4.2 million.

The PlayStation 5’s arrival has been a big cause of Sony’s decrease in console and game sales, with many gamers preferring to hang on to their money until the next-gen machine arrives.

Covid-19 disruption has caused concern that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X could be delayed, but AMD, which provides hardware for both machines, says this won’t happen. In the case of the PS5, Sony says we can expect it this holiday season.

“Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season,” Sony says in its report. “At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios.”

A recent job listing suggested the PS5 would launch this October, but Sony insists the date was an error on the part of the recruitment site.

Covid-19 might not be the only problem Sony has to deal with. It’s been reported that the price of the PS5 could be as high as $550, and that Microsoft is waiting for the company to reveal the MSRP, at which point it will uncut its rival by pricing the Xbox Series X $100 cheaper.