The big picture: The original Galaxy Fold debuted at a staggering $1,980. This time around, Samsung has bumped the price slightly to $1,999.99. The new handset is much refined over the first-gen Fold but still, it remains to be seen if consumers will line up to shell out two grand for a smartphone, especially during a pandemic.

Those hoping Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone would be more affordable than its first generation device are in for a bit of disappointing news as we have learned that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 price tag is trending upward.

Samsung first revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 during its Unpacked event on August 5 but only teased a handful of details. Now, we’ve got the full spec sheet at our disposal.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover screen (25:9, 2,260 x 816 resolution, 386 PPI) that transforms into a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display (22.5:18, 2,208 x 1,768 resolution, 373 PPI) when folded out. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor mated to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage.

The back of the smartphone features a trio of 12-megapixel cameras while the front-facing cover camera is a 10-megapixel unit with an f/2.2 aperture and an 80-degree field of view. A 4,500mAh twin battery system provides “all day” battery life and of course, you’ll get Android 10 pre-installed out of the box.

Notably, there is no headphone jack or water resistance rating to speak of. What’s more, there doesn’t appear to be a microSD card slot for storage expansion. But by far, the biggest hurdle for many will be the price.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is scheduled to launch in roughly 40 markets including the US on September 18. Interested parties can reserve the device now with pre-orders set to open at 12:01 a.m. Easter on September 2.