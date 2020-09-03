In brief: As you’d expect, the new RTX 3080 thoroughly trounces its predecessor. Rarely does the setup dip below 100 frames per second. If you’ve never experienced Doom Eternal at this level of graphics fidelity, you’re in for a real treat. Just be sure that the YouTube quality settings are maxed out for the most accurate portrayal.

Nvidia earlier this week took the wraps off its Ampere-based RTX 3000 series GPUs and now, we’re getting a closer look at what the flagship RTX 3080 is capable of in a modern first-person shooter.

The video, shared on the Nvidia GeForce YouTube channel, shows Doom Eternal running on both a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and an RTX 3080. In both cases, the game is running at 4K resolution with max graphics settings.

Thoughtfully, an FPS counter is also on display so we can see just what sort of performance each card is capable of.

In related news, Digital Foundry recently published an early look at the RTX 3080. They weren’t allowed to share any actual frame rates but they did highlight the performance differential between the RTX 3080 and a Founders Edition 2080 with a 90 MHz factory overclock.

