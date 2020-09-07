Something to look forward to: Crysis maker Crytek is acknowledging the original game’s infamously demanding nature and the resulting memes by naming the remastered version’s highest graphical setting “Can it Run Crysis?”

As most PC owners know, “Can it Run Crysis?” came about following the first game’s release in 2007. Few PCs at the time could handle the FPS, especially at higher settings, and hardware right up until a few years ago still struggled.

We want to show you, for the very first time, an in-game screenshot using the new "Can it Run Crysis?" Graphic mode, which is designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings - exclusively on PC! pic.twitter.com/kVHEf63oWe — Crysis (@Crysis) September 6, 2020

In the upcoming Crysis Remastered, the game’s highest graphics setting is named after the famous phrase. Crytek says it is “designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings - exclusively on PC!” The company tweeted a 4K screenshot of the option, and while it does appear pretty impressive, it will doubtlessly look better in-game than on Twitter.

Redditor Filipi_7 has posted a few screenshots of the original title for comparison, including some with mods. You can see how the remaster has improved the draw distance, shadows, foliage, and more.

The remaster also has support for textures up to 8K in resolution, temporal anti-aliasing, Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Global Illumination (SVOGI), particle effects, and much more. Moreover, even non-RTX owners can experience software-based ray-tracing effects, thanks to the CryEngine’s “API-agnostic ray tracing solution.”

Crytek recently revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs for Crysis Remastered. With the most powerful graphics card recommendation being a humble GTX 1660 Ti, it seems there won’t be any “Can it Run Crysis Remastered?” memes this year.

Crysis Remastered lands on the Epic Games Store this September 18.