Highly anticipated: Because of its demanding nature, gamers have been asking, “but can it run Crysis?” since it arrived on PC back in 2007. But in the case of the upcoming remaster, the answer will almost certainly be yes.

It was back in April when Crytek announced the first game in its Crysis series was being remastered for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, but excitement turned to disappointment when the trailer looked more like a fan-made mod than a professional reimagining. As such, the company said it was delaying the July release date by around two months to make sure the remaster met fans’ expectations.

Things were looking a lot more promising in August when a new tech trailer preview showed some of the improvements Crytek had made, including ray traced reflections and water effects.

With the game arriving on September 19, its PC requirements have been published on the Epic Games Store, and they’re very generous:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 20GB

Direct X: DX11

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470

GPU memory: 4GB in 1080p

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 20GB

Direct X: DX11

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56

GPU memory: 8GB in 1080p

Crysis Remastered boasts a host of improvements over the original, including support for textures up to 8K in resolution, temporal anti-aliasing, Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Global Illumination (SVOGI), particle effects, and much more.

Additionally, users of non-RTX cards can experience software-based ray tracing effects, thanks to the CryEngine’s “API-agnostic ray tracing solution.”

Crysis Remastered lands on the Epic Games Store this September 18.