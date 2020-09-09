Highly anticipated: With most of the PC world having palpitations over the arrival of Nvidia's Ampere cards, some have forgotten about rival AMD—but that could soon change. If a tweet from a company exec is anything to go by, new info on the RDNA 2-based Radeon 6000 series, aka Navi 21, will be unveiled today or tomorrow.

We knew that AMD was getting ready to tease more of its upcoming graphics cards after an Easter egg was discovered in Fortnite. Streamer GinaDarling found a secret Radeon room in AMD's Battle Arena that contained a special console. After entering the code "6000," the words "something big is coming to the AMD battle arena" appeared.

This morning, Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions & Marketing at AMD, tweeted the lyrics to 'Tomorrow' from the musical Annie. This was later retweeted by AMD's director of marketing, Sasa Marinkovic, so it seems something big is imminent.

Away!" — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) September 9, 2020

Time zone differences make it unclear as to whether 'tomorrow' refers to September 9 (today) or the 10th. We'll just have to wait and see.

Reports claim that AMD has yet to inform AIB partners about Big Navi's launch date, so a full, extensive Radeon 6000 unveiling is unlikely to happen within the next 48 hours. However, we could see a reveal of some kind, possibly via AMD's Battle Arena map in Fortnite, which may confirm the official announcement date.

A lot of details on Big Navi remain unknown. We've heard there may be a 16GB version of AMD's card that will undercut the $699 RTX 3080 with a price of $549. Elsewhere, another rumor claimed it would offer around 15 percent better performance than the $499 RTX 3070.

Big Navi will be competing with some exciting-looking Nvidia cards. The RTX 3080 promises over 100 fps in many top titles at 4K with max settings and RTX on. We've also just seen prices for the 3080 and 3090 aftermarket cards.

Moving from graphics cards to CPUs, AMD's Zen 3-based Ryzen 4000 desktop processors are also arriving this year. They're rumored to come with a slew of new features, and a 10-core model could be part of the Ryzen lineup for the first time.