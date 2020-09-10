Bottom line: Financial terms of the deal were not made public although according to some rumors, Ninja's deal with Mixer was worth between $20 million to $30 million a year. Even if his new deal with Twitch is on the lower end of that spectrum due to less negotiating leverage, that's still a truckload of cash.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is back on Twitch.

A little over a year after leaving the Amazon-owned live streaming service for greener pastures at Microsoft, Blevins on Thursday announced his return to Twitch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ninja has signed an exclusive, multi-year agreement with the streaming service.

Ninja stunned fans and the gaming community last summer when he decided to sign a deal with Microsoft and stream exclusively on its platform, Mixer.

Things seemingly got off to a good start as he attracted more than one million subscribers on his new platform within the first week. Mixer even announced a weekly Fortnite tournament that would be hosted by Ninja. Less than a month later, however, Microsoft revealed it would be shutting the platform down.

The move seemingly left Ninja and other contracted streamers free to pursue other offers. It’s unclear how Microsoft terminated those contracts, but here we are, with those folks now being free agents.

Michael Grzesiek, another streamer best known to his fans as Shroud, made a similar move last month, returning to Twitch after having previously left the platform for Mixer.