LOL: Nvidia has published an RTX community kit, a downloadable folder full of goodies. There’s some ray traced eye candy from upcoming titles, which makes sense, but then there’s photos Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s kitchen. The infamous kitchen, in all its oven-filled and over-spatulated glory, was the backdrop to Nvidia’s recent GPU announcements.

With a little help from his family and company, Jensen Huang cooked up the A100 GPU in his oven and pulled the RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 from various cupboards only a couple months later.

The community kit includes two images of the kitchen, one with the RTX 3070 and 3080 in the background, and one without. Both are in 4K, and, amusingly, blurred – to make it appear as if they’re out of focus in the background. Nvidia’s official Twitter account suggests using the kitchen photos as a zoom background.

Want a few more spatulas in your life?



Jensen's kitchen from the 30 Series announcement is now available as a Zoom background.



(You'll need to supply your own leather jacket.)



Download → https://t.co/4a7rawWWI6

Also included in the kit are 19 Twitch stream overlays. They range from little bars to full surround borders for the streamer’s camera window to fit inside. They’ve got Nvidia logos, Nvidia colors, RTX logos, and everything you could possibly need to pretend to be an Nvidia stream or an Nvidia sponsored stream.

Lastly, there’s promotional material for the new GPUs and ray traced games. If you want to flex your RTX 3090 with a matching wallpaper, here’s your chance. On the other hand, the screenshots from the games (the best of which are below) probably are worth setting as your wallpaper.

In related Nvidia news, Nvidia has changed the review release date for the RTX 3080 to this Wednesday, so look for our review then. Additionally, the RTX 3070’s release window has been shrunk down from sometime in October to October 15 specifically.

Cyberpunk 2077, releasing on November 19.

Fortnite has partnered with Nvidia to create the RTX Treasure Run map to showcase ray traced effects, so be sure to check it out in Creative mode.

Minecraft RTX is available in open beta, but doesn't have a release date yet.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be released on October 29.