WTF?! If you'd like to combine your love of arachnids and PC hardware, look no further than the Cluven Scorpion IW-SK zero-gravity esports gaming chair and workstation. This creepy-crawly contraption cocoons its victim inside a giant motorized scorpion that offers lots of adjustment for playing/working/sleeping for hours on end. It's a hardcore setup that'll cost hardcore gamers $3,299, on top of which they'll need to add their own PC components to make for a gaming rig unlike any other.

Like the Acer Predator Thoronos and Thronos Air, the Cluvens Scorpion gaming cockpit can hold you and your PC hardware for the ultimate immersive experience. This rig is meant to look like a giant scorpion that can fit up to three 27" monitors or one ultra-wide 49-inch display at the tip of its tail.

Cluvens says that the motorized chair can recline up to 170 degrees for comfort, which along with the electrically controlled desk and legs can transform the scorpion from a laid back creature to a predator that's ready to sting.

are you normal or do you desperately wish you had this scorpion PC set-up pic.twitter.com/kEiYaVLpeL — PHΛЯΛӨH (@PharaohOW) September 11, 2020

Cluvens has also listed a variety of poses for this contraption, specifying angles for the screen, backrest and seat to go along with browsing, working, playing games, watching videos and even sleeping. The adjustable zero-gravity chair is meant to relax and help with posture, whether sitting or lying down, while the integrated massage and heating function should only prolong your stay inside the scorpion.

The high-carbon steel rig also comes with prebuilt, swappable HDMI/DisplayPort cables for connecting the displays and features 16 RGB LED strips in the chassis, which alongside other functions, can be controlled via a remote control fitted on the left armrest.

The scorpion has a net weight of 120 kg / 265 lbs and measures 65 inches long, 47 inches wide and 82 inches tall when fully extended, so buyers can expect the six-legged rig to take up quite some space. Cluvens is currently taking orders that ship within 3-6 weeks at $3,299 apiece with tax and shipping included, while a few sellers on China's Alibaba have it listed for around $2,000.