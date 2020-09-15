In a nutshell: Apple’s online-only Time Flies event takes place later today (September 15), and while the iPhone 12 handsets aren’t being unveiled until next month, expect several new devices from Cupertino, including new Apple Watches, iPads, and its long-rumored services bundle. You can watch the whole thing right here at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

The event’s name suggests most of the proceedings will focus on Apple’s upcoming wearables, with the Apple Watch Series 6 taking much of the limelight. While the device’s design is thought to be unchanged from its predecessors, it will run WatchOS 7, could feature blood oxygen detection, have a longer battery life, improved sleep tracking, and more.

Reports suggest that Apple will also unveil a new, budget Apple Watch to replace the Apple Watch 3. It will likely come with a new processor, improved water resistance, and features such as fall detection. Bloomberg writes that it will “compete with lower-cost fitness devices such as those from Fitbit.”

The long-rumored Apple subscription bundle that combines its news, games, TV, and music services is likely to be revealed. Data miners uncovered mention of an “Apple One” subscription in Apple Music code last week, suggesting a full reveal is imminent.

We’re also expecting a new and completely redesigned iPad Air that boasts an edge-to-edge display, no home button, USB-C, and, possibly, Touch ID built into the side button.

Elsewhere, Apple will likely reveal the launch dates for iOS 14, watchOS 7, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, and it could announce the AirTags item trackers and over-ear headphones called AirPods Studio.