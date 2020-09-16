Something to look forward to: In the world of battle royale titles, Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular around, with over 75 million players worldwide. It now appears that Activision is following in the footsteps of Fortnite and PUBG by bringing the game to the mobile platform.

The news comes from a now-removed Activision job listing for a features executive producer for a new mobile game in the CoD series, referred to as WZM, which one can assume stands for Warzone Mobile.

"As Executive Producer, Features you will own product framing and player experience of a new AAA mobile FPS in the Call of Duty franchise," the job listing stated. "Developing in collaboration with multiple Activision studio locations around the world, this leader is a skilled communicator and development leader who can define and harvest the important elements that define a best-in-class mobile shooter game, clearly articulate why these elements are important and what their success criteria are, and shepherd those elements through a distributed development organization to deliver the highest quality software product."

The ad stated that the successful applicant would:

Harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation

Improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a best-in-class mobile experience that players will love

Serve as primary point of contact on Warzone Mobile leadership team for clarity and decisions on user-facing features, UX and overall quality.

Most job listings for unreleased games make sure to hide the name of the title in question, but it seems Activision didn't care about exposing Warzone Mobile's existence. The ad does suggest that it's in the very early stages of development, so don't expect to be playing WZM anytime soon.

There's already a Call of Duty mobile game, of course, and a very successful one. It attracted over 100 million downloads during its first week of release last October, and Activision recently said CoD: Mobile's success justifies the mobile-only Diablo Immortal.

Call of Duty: Mobile counts a battle royale option among its many modes, but Activision likely feels its genre-specific game will perform equally well, if not better, on Android/iOS.