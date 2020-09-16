Bottom line: Most Apple devices come backed by a one-year limited warranty and 90 days of free tech support but if you’re looking to extend that out, AppleCare+ is certainly worth a look. Even if you are incredibly careful with your hardware, accidents do occasionally happen and sometimes, they aren't even technically your fault.

With everything going on this week in the world of Apple including new product announcements and its ongoing feud with Epic Games, it would have been easy to overlook the fact that the company quietly updated its AppleCare+ protection plan.

As MacRumors highlights, the revised AppleCare+ plan now covers two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. Up to this point, the plan afforded two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months.

The more consumer-friendly policy appears to span all devices eligible for AppleCare+ coverage including the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, HomePod, iPod and iPad.

Additional service fees and deductibles may also apply depending on the item and incident being covered. For example, with the iPhone, you’ll pay a $29 fee for screen damage or $99 to fix any other accidental damage. A one-time fee of $149 will pay to have the device replaced if lost or stolen should you happen to have the theft and loss add-on.

