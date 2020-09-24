Something to look forward to: Xbox Game Pass was already a great deal, adding Doom Eternal to the expanding list of games only makes it better. Microsoft looks to take advantage of its purchase of Doom's publisher, Bethesda and likely won't be the last announcement of major Bethesda franchises hitting the service.

Doom Eternal is the follow-up to the much beloved 2016 reboot of the Doom franchise. The game's fast paced combat literally encourages you to play aggressively and rewards you for with ammo and health depending on how you dispatch demons. The sequel adds slight platforming elements and the ability to shoot specific body parts for more strategic play.

Xbox Game Pass has already proven its worth the subscription price with access to many great triple-A games. Game Pass is about to get even better as Microsoft announced that Doom Eternal is coming to the service on October 1st for console and later this year for PC. This is great news for anyone who has yet to play such an awesome FPS.

Doom Eternal's single-player campaign will be expanded in an October 20th DLC called The Ancient Gods although it's unknown if it will also be included on Game Pass.

The addition of Doom Eternal is the latest Bethesda news following the bombshell announcement of Microsoft purchasing ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks. Along with the Doom franchise, Microsoft will also own the likes of Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and Dishonored. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has already confirmed that they "will be adding Bethesda's iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC."