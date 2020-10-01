Bottom line: SanDisk has announced two new models for its Extreme series of portable SSDs. The standard 'Extreme' V2 starts at $119.99 for the 500GB model, $199.99 for 1TB and $354.99 for the 2TB version. The 'Extreme Pro' V2, on the other hand, is initially available in 2TB capacity and costs $499, with a $300 1TB version that's expected to arrive in 2 - 3 weeks. Although both new models look pretty much the same as their predecessors and still lack Thunderbolt 3 support, SanDisk has managed to double their performance while offering improved security with AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

WD is targeting content creators on the move with its new NVMe-based SanDisk Extreme and Extreme Pro series of rugged, portable SSDs. Carrying a familiar design as their predecessor with the unique carabiner loop and rugged build, the new drives should feel right at home, in the office, or the outdoors.

Heavy-duty users out on the field will appreciate the performance that's been doubled across both models. The standard Extreme V2 model can now hit a maximum of 1,050 MB/s reads and 1,000 MB/s writes, thanks to its USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connector.

These figures put it on par with the Samsung T7 Touch, which is currently $10 cheaper across all three capacities (500GB, 1TB, and 2TB) though its sleek aluminum build means it's mainly targeting home and office users.

The Extreme Pro V2, meanwhile, uses a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 connector that enables it to reach an impressive 2,000 MB/s of read and write speeds. SanDisk also notes that the drive's aluminum chassis (underneath the silicone shell) acts as a heatsink to help keep temps in check.

Both the Extreme and Extreme Pro models feature up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. They also get AES 256-bit hardware encryption for improved security over the older models' 128-bit software-based encryption. Both come with a USB-C to USB-A and a USB-C to USB-C cable out of the box and are accompanied by a 5-year official warranty.