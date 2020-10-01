Bottom line: Corsair on Thursday announced the K100 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard, a flagship offering packed with amenities. If you're in the market for a high-end, gaming-minded board with very few compromises, this could be the one to beat in 2020.

The K100 RGB board features 110 PBT double-shot keycaps utilizing your choice of Cherry MX Speed Silver or Corsair’s OPX optical-mechanical switches, the latter of which boasts a 1.0mm actuation point.

Corsair’s latest also features AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, which the company says enables 4,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning to register keypresses up to four times faster than a standard gaming keyboard.

The K100 additionally includes per-key RGB backlighting and a 44-zone RGB LightEdge array that runs along the sides and top of the board’s aluminum frame to further create a custom look. The multi-function iCUE control wheel, meanwhile, affords “convenient command over backlighting, media jogging, or as an additional scroll function in creative applications or games.”

Other amenities include six dedicated macro keys, standalone media controls, a pass-through USB port to connect an additional device, a magnetic, detachable palm rest, full key rollover with 100 percent anti-ghosting, a braided USB cable and 8MB of onboard storage that can accommodate up to 200 individual profiles.

Corsair’s K100 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is available to purchase from today directly from Corsair and comes backed by a two-year warranty. Expect to shell out $229.99 for the opportunity.