In context: When it comes to the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft likes to share the real history behind the games. The developers spend considerable amounts of time researching time periods to ensure their depictions of customs, dress, weapons, events, and other things that go into the game are accurate.

On Monday, Ubisoft announced that it released a five-part podcast on Spotify that delves into Viking history. The series titled "Echoes of Valhalla" is something of a supplemental for the upcoming game Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

The documentary focuses on the Vikings' 8th-century invasion of England, the same period in which the game is set. The series delves into Viking society, military strategy, shipbuilding, and the role of women. Each of the five episodes is 15 minutes long, presented by comedians and period experts.

Presenting factual history in Assassin's Creed is nothing new. From the beginning, Ubisoft has strived to make the periods in which the games take place historically accurate, with actual events and lore peppered throughout the stories.

Shortly after the launch of Assassin's Creed Origins, the developers added a "tourist" mode where players freely explore the map and learn about Egyptian life, the pyramids, mummification, and more. However, this is the first time the game company has used an external platform to convey history and information about the real-life lore and events in the game.

You can listen to the podcast by visiting Spotify on the web or by searching "Echoes of Valhalla" in the Spotify app. It sounds like a fun introduction to the game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is slated for a November 10 launch on current- and next-generation consoles, Stadia, and PC. Since the PlayStation 5 doesn't release until November 12, its version of Valhalla will hit stores then.