Why it matters: Long car journeys where drivers are exposed to constant road noises can be irritating at best, dangerously fatiguing at worst. Not everyone wants to crank up the sound system to max, but Jaguar Land Rover has a better solution—active noise cancellation.

We've seen active noise cancellation in premium headphones for years now, and the vehicle version works in the same way; external sensors on each wheel detect and isolate noise before the opposite phase sound wave is played through the interior speakers.

JLR says the system can lower noise peaks by as much as 10dB while reducing overall noise levels by 3 – 4dB. That might not seem like a lot, but it will be noticeable when traveling for lengthy periods, especially if you hit potholes, bumps, and other rough surfaces.

The system, which has been developed by Silentium, can also detect the number of passengers inside a vehicle and adjust the playback levels through each speaker to attain optimal results.

As noted by TechRadar, Bose also has a version of in-car noise cancelling tech, though it's not due to arrive in vehicles until sometime next year. JLR's system, on the other hand, is available in three of its models right now: the new Jaguar F-Pace, Jaguar XF, and Range Rover Velar.

Iain Suffield, Jaguar Land Rover refinement advanced technologies specialist, said: "We are committed to creating a haven for our customers and this new technology allows us to remove unwanted noises from the cabin. It makes the experience more tranquil, improving passenger wellbeing and helping to reduce cognitive load and thus reaction times."