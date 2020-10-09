What just happened? Apple’s AirTags, the long-rumored Tile-like tracking device from the tech titan, might not break cover at next week’s iPhone 12 media event as some have speculated. Instead, they are reportedly being put on the backburner until well into 2021. And it's bad news for those waiting on new Apple headphones, too.

In a tweet published on Friday, tech analyst Jon Prosser said he is being told that Apple has pushed back the announcement and launch of AirTags to March of 2021. No reason was given for the delay.

I’m being told that Apple has pushed back the announcement and launch of AirTags to March of 2021. 😳 https://t.co/xtUvCAFmoE pic.twitter.com/DIUlcp01Xy — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

Prosser in a separate tweet said Apple’s premium headphones, the AirPods Studio, will not make an appearance at next week’s event because mass production isn’t scheduled to be completed until October 20.

The intelligence lines up with information recently shared on a Chinese Weibo account (via MacRumors) from a user by the name of “Kang.” That post made no mention of either the AirTags or the AirPods Studio. The user did, however, lay out details regarding the four new iPhone 12 models expected to be announced on October 13.

Like the AirTags, many expected Apple would unveil its over-ear headphones next week. The company went so far as to stop selling headphones from competitors in its stores late last month in preparation.

Here’s to hoping that the products are simply delayed, and don’t end up on the chopping block like the ill-fated AirPower wireless charging station.

