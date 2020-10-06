Why it matters: Apple's new iPhones are about a month behind schedule, a delay no doubt resulting from the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, it appears as though they are on track to launch later this month

Apple on Tuesday said it will host an event on October 13. Like last month’s Time Flies event, the upcoming presentation will be streamed online without a live audience.

Apple was expected to unveil its new iPhone 12 line at its mid-September event, just as it has done for the past several years. Ultimately, the company decided to hold off. Instead, the Time Flies event focused on new Apple Watch models and refreshed iPads with upgraded internals.

The tag line accompanying Apple’s announcement, “Hi, Speed,” is likely a reference to rumors that the iPhone 12 family will be the first in the series to support 5G wireless networks.

Analysts expect Apple to unveil as many as four new iPhones next week, including a 5.4-inch iPhone “mini,” two models with screens measuring 6.1 inches and a flagship device called the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. The latter, should it materialize, would be the biggest phone in terms of screen size that Apple has ever introduced.

It is a common belief that all of the new iPhones will feature 5G connectivity and utilize OLED displays that support Face ID authentication.

Apple may also unveil its long-rumored AirTags tracking device and a smaller HomePod smart speaker.

Image credit Daria Photostock